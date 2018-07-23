Education Secretaries in Plateau local governments are to organise teaching and counseling lessons for school children in Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) to cover grounds lost because of their displacement.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) quotes the Plateau Emergency Management Agency as saying that more than 30,000 displaced persons are currently in 12 IDPs camps following a flurry of attacks on rural communities in the middle belt state last month.

The IDPs camps are located in Jos South, Riyom, Barkin-Ladi, Bokkos and Bassa Local Governments.

A communique from a recent retreat organised for the Education Secretaries by the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), and held in Jos, said that the lessons would be held during the summer holidays.

The communique was signed by Prof. Mathew Sule, SUBEB Executive Chairman, and made available to NAN on Monday in Jos.

It said that Education Secretaries in the five local governments hosting the IDPs camps would mobilise teachers as volunteers for the programme.

“Teachers will be mobilised as volunteers to participate in the teaching and counseling lessons in the camps,” it stated.

It also suggested the fencing of public schools in view of current security challenges and land encroachment.

NAN reports that the two-day retreat, organized for the Education Secretaries in the 17 local governments, evaluated the activities of SUBEB and adopted measures to tackle impediments to effective service delivery.

Among key concerns for the participants were the urgent need to employ new teachers to replace retired ones, the provision of instructional materials and the strengthening of schools management committees.