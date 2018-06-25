The governor of Plateau states, Simon Lalong, says the killings across the state have sparked tension but his administration is working hard to fish out the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

At the weekend, over 80 people were killed in attacks on Gashish district of Barkin Ladi local government area and other parts of the state.

Fifty houses, two vehicles and 15 motorcycles were said to be razed in the process.

Xlands, Gindin Akwati, Ruku, Nhgar, Kura Falls and Kakuruk all in Gashish district were the six villages attacked on Saturday.

In a condolence message to residents of the state, Lalong said an attack on one is an attack on all.

The governor called for calm and asked residents of the state to cooperate with security agencies in the handling of the “unfortunate” situation.

“An attack on one, is an attack on all. Once again my heart and prayers are with families of victims of this attack as it affects every one of us,” he said.

“The call for peace and dialogue at this time in our dear state can never be overemphasized. Whilst I understand that tensions will be high at this grieving moment, I call on us to maintain calm and cooperate with security operatives to handle this unfortunate situation.

“Going to bed or waking up any day with the news that our people are attacked is something that leaves us with questions about our love and value for humanity. While we pray for the families affected by this sad act,

“I continue to assure you of my commitment as one of you, to remain unrelenting in working with the security agencies to investigate and fish out perpetrators of this inhumane act and ensure they are apprehended, and that justice for the victims is served.”