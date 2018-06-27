Senate President Bukola Saraki has called on the nation’s security agencies to, as a matter of urgency, fish out the killers of scores of people massacred in Plateau state last weekend.

Saraki, who made this call on Wednesday in Jos, Plateau State capital while on a condolence visit to Governor Simon Lalong over the recent killings in the state, said it was high time the security agencies came together to fish out the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

According to the Senate President in a statement signed by his spokesman, Yusuph Olaniyonu, the security agencies must ensure that those responsible for the killings are quickly apprehended to help bring an end to killings in Plateau state.

His words: “We must also ensure that all those who are responsible for these killings must account for it. It is part of providing succour and ensuring the peace. You cannot bring back the lives, but finding and prosecuting the perpetrators will go a long way in helping to calm people and ease the pain that they are going through.

“Therefore, yet again, we call on our security agents to ensure that they find the perpetrators that have done this and make them account for their detestable actions.

He also stated that working towards peace in Plateau State and Nigeria as a whole, must remain the primary responsibility of all Nigerians.

Saraki who led a three-man Senate delegation said the sad incident was not only a loss to Plateau state but Nigeria as a whole.

He stated that though the National Assembly is currently on recess,” but let me assure that when we resume next week, this is one of the prime issues that will be up for discussion.

“However, we thought it necessary to come here personally to meet with the people of Plateau State to commiserate with the families — because words cannot really describe this kind of pain.

“Our prayer to Almighty God is to grant the affected families the fortitude to bear these losses. At this time as well, I also pray to God to give the governor, the courage to be able to manage this challenge and bring solace to a lot of people,” Saraki said.

The Senate President also stated that though this was a very difficult time for Plateau State, however, the entire nation stands with Plateau during this sad period.

“We were late in coming here because both myself and the Honourable Speaker of the House of Representatives sought an appointment with Mr. President on the killings that occurred here — to see how we would come together to see what could be done to forestall and prevent future occurrences like this and provide relief and support for all those that have been affected. This is our paramount responsibility. Whatever that needs to be done, must be done,” he said.

“Let me use this opportunity to appeal to everyone, to the entire people of Plateau State: Nobody wins from this. Nobody. These killings from today sets the clock back many years, therefore, I want to appeal to the entire people of Plateau State, the elderly, the young, the men and the women, to ensure that we work towards peace. Working towards peace is not only the responsibility of the governor or the traditional rulers in the state. It is incumbent on everyone. Working towards peace is not Simon Lalong’s problem alone.”

Responding, Governor Lalong, commended Saraki and the Senate delegation saying: “we welcome you to our state.

“When this thing started, as the leader of our geopolitical region, you called me, despite your busy schedule to ask me “What can I do to help?”

“On behalf of the good people of Plateau State, I thank you and the Senate delegation for being here. This is because you are not only here representing yourselves, you are here representing the entire National Assembly.”