Senate President Bukola Saraki has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to devise quick measures to tackle the spate of killings in the country.

In reaction to the killings in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State which has left scores, Saraki said on Sunday that President Buhari should call security chiefs to immediately produce quick response measures aimed at tackling the incessant killings

“I am very sad to hear the news of the incident in Plateau State. This is very depressing and giving the impression that the country is not safe. The problem of Boko Haram in the North-east is well known to everybody but this killing by an unknown band of assailants in Benue, Taraba, Plateau and Kaduna States is now giving another dimension to the crisis. Coming at the time we are getting ready for elections, we need to respond fast.

“If the plan is to develop some long-term measures, we also request that the President should mandate the security chiefs to put forward an immediate short-term and quick response measure which will restore confidence in the system and demonstrate to the criminals behind this killings the capacity of government to tackle the issue,” Saraki said.

The Senate President added that this quick action is necessary because it is important for Nigerians to start having the assurances that the government is decisively responding to the current threat to lives and properties in parts of the country.

“We have to immediately devise a plan through which the criminals behind the killings and their sponsors can be nabbed and made to face the wrath of the law. We have to also develop plans to mop up illegal firearms in the hands of dangerous elements while also stopping the influx of these arms into the country,” he stated.

The Senate President however commiserated with the people of Barkin Ladi Local Government Area and the Government of Plateau State over the weekend attack.

He prayed for the repose of the deceased and for Almighty God to grant the injured swift recovery.