Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has challenged federal and state governments to identify the immediate and remote causes of violence in the Plateau.

Obasanjo who was in Jos, yesterday, urged security agencies to arrest and prosecute the perpetrators with a view to providing justice for the deceased persons.

“This killing is very sad and barbaric, government at all level should carefully identify the immediate and remote causes of the crisis to ensure that it is resolved once and for all.

“The country must build cohesive security where everybody has a stake. I believe that all human problems have human solutions so government can overcome the security challenges.”

This is as President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, faulted the security structure in the country and called on Federal Government to review it to overcome the security problems.

Acording to Saraki, who was also in Government House, Jos, on a condolence visit to Governor Simon Lalong, “something is wrong unless we want to deceive ourselves. It might not have started today but let us sit down on a roundtable and find a solution to it. Definitely, something is not working right and it is upon us and we must collaborate to do it.”

He advised Lalong to be fair and just in governing the people.

The Senate president also advised the governor to feel free to contact the National Assembly leadership if he felt the security agencies needed to do more.

Governor Lalong agreed that the security architecture needed restructuring for it to be more proactive.