President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday said N10 billion would be made available for the rehabilitation of affected communities in Plateau State which recently witnessed attacks by suspected herdsmen that claimed over 86 lives.

The victims were hacked to death while they were reportedly returning from a funeral ceremony.

President Buhari on Monday condemned the killings and pledged to ensure the prosecution of the perpetrators. He also visited the embattled state to commiserate with the residents

The Presidency, on its Twitter handle, @NGRPresident, listed seven things Mr Buhari had done to forestall re-occurrence on the killings which rocked Barkin-Ladi and Riyom local government areas of Plateau State.

”The N10 billion funds that was approved to Nassarawa and Benue for the rehabilitation of farms and farming community would be made available to Plateau state,” the presidency said.

The Presidency also said that the Nigerian Police deployed the police special intervention force to Plateau.

Similarly, the presidency also mentioned the Nigerian Police had deployed two police Surveillance Helicopters, five Armored Personnel Carriers, three Police Mobile Force Units (PMF), two Counter Terrorism Cells (CTU), Police Intelligence Unit and Conventional Police personnel from other states, to the affected areas.