The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the 19 northern states and the Federal Capital Territory has called for the arrest of North Central chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, Danladi Ciroma, over his statement in the wake of attacks and Killings of innocent villagers in Gashishi District of Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Ciroma has severally been quoted as saying that the killings were a reprisal following the alleged killing and stealing of over 300 cattles belonging to the Fulanis by Berom cattle rustlers.

Rev Yakubu Pam, chairman of the Christian body in the north, said this through a press release in Jos, the Plateau State capital, on Thursday.

Pam said it was wrong for Ciroma to attribute the killing of women and children in Barkin Ladi, Riyom and some other parts of the state by the herders to reprisal as a result of the alleged rustling of over 300 cows in the affected localities without any evidence.

The CAN leader, however, expressed happiness that the national leadership of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders, through its national secretary, Usman Baba Ngelzerma, came out on Channels Television on Thursday to disown the statement made by Ciroma justifying the killings of the natives.

Pam urged security agencies to immediately invite Ciroma for questioning to get useful information that would help the security agencies in arresting the perpetrators of the Barkin Ladi massacre that attracted condemnation from within and outside Nigeria.

Rev Pam noted that nothing could justify the senseless attacks and killings of the locals in parts of Plateau, Benue, Taraba and Zamfara states.

According to him, all well-meaning Nigerians, religious bodies and world leaders have condemned the evil that was visited on Plateau at the weekend. He urged the Plateau State Government and the Federal Government not to leave any stone on turned in bringing the perpetrators of the attacks and killings in Plateau and other parts of the north to book.