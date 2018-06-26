Popular Nigerian singer, Kcee and veteran actors, Ali Nuhu and Ramsey Nouah, have condole with the families of victims of the recent attacks in Plateau that claimed no fewer than 86 human lives.

The celebrities took to their social media handles to condole with the families and expressed their dissatisfaction at the rate of killings across the country.

On his twitter handle @iam_kcee, KCee wrote, “My sincere condolences to the families of the over 200 victims killed in Jos, Plateau state.

“These killings have to stop. It is sad we now live in a society where the lives of human beings are compared to that of cows.”

Veteran actor, Nuhu on his twitter account said: “I grieve whenever I hear about these conflicts, it’s sad because a lot of lives and properties are lost.

“May Allah bring an end to it all, Ameen. Lets love one another by letting peace reign, I weep for Jos.”

Similarly, Nouah expressed his displeasure with a candle light picture on his Instagram page @ramseynouah, as thus, “This is sad and honestly becoming unbearable… How long shall we continue?

“It’s beginning to look like a deliberate act by our security to neglect this issue for political reasons. Human sacrifices for political goals???.

“What has the world become?…the height of dehumanisation….This is heart wrenching.”

The Police Command in Plateau had on Sunday confirmed the killing of 86 people in the attacks on Razat, Ruku, Nyarr, Kura and Gana-Ropp villages of Gashish District in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of the state.

The command had earlier said that only 11 persons were killed.

ASP Terna Tyopev, the command’s Public Relations Officer, confirmed the new figure to the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday in Jos.

The Plateau government had since announced a dusk to dawn curfew in Riyom, Barkin Ladi and Jos South local government areas to check further breakdown of law and order in the state.