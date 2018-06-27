Lagos lawyer and human rights activist, Femi Falana (SAN), yesterday, urged the Plateau State governor to order for the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators of the murder of over 86 people in Razak, Ruku, Nyarr, Kura and Gana-Ropp villages of Gashi District in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Falana in a statement, however, warned that should the government fail to take appropriate action to stop the killings in Plateau “we shall not hesitate to report the authorities of the Federal Government and the Plateau State Government to the Special Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court for condoning crimes against humanity and genocide.”

He said: “We wish to sympathise with the government and people of Plateau over the reckless and cold murder of 86 unarmed people in Razak, Ruku, Nyarr, Kura and Gana-Ropp villages of Gashi District in Barkin Ladi Local Government.

“While appreciating the measures adopted by Your Excellency to restore law and order in the affected local government, it is high time that the brazen impunity of the serial murderers in Plateau State was challenged by the state government.

“Otherwise, the reckless killing of unarmed citizens by criminal gangs will continue unabated.

“Since a group has already claimed responsibility for the heinous crime, we are compelled to request Your Excellency to use your good offices to order the Police to arrest and investigate the suspects.

“At the end of the investigation, the Attorney-General of Plateau State should be directed to prosecute the suspects for conspiracy and culpable homicide.”