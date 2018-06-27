The Plateau State Northern Zone chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria has ordered its members to observe a two-day sit at home in protest of the continuous killing by herdsmen in the state.

The order was contained in a statement by the CAN Chairman, Northern Zone, Rev. Isa Nenman.

According to Nenman, the sit at home will be observed on Wednesday (yesterday) and Thursday (today) as a prelude to a massive protest by the CAN members.

He said the meeting point for the protest on Thursday will be at Old Airport Roundabout at 9am.

The statement by Nenman reads: “CAN (Christian Association of Nigeria) Plateau Northern zone has issued directives to all Christians to sit down at home today and tomorrow…No WORK, NO FARM, NO MARKET and mourn over the continuous killings… Turn out tomorrow for the massive protest to be led by all our mothers supported by the Youths.

“Meeting point old airport roundabout 27th June, 2018 9am.”