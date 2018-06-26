The Senior Pastor, Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Dr Paul Enenche, has condemned the alleged statement by the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria over the Killings in Plateau.

Enenche, who said this on Tuesday in Abuja during the DIGC Healing and Deliverance Service, said such a group should be brought to book for taking responsibility for the death of over 100 Nigerians.

He said: “Mass killings of human beings, as a revenge for stealing 300 cows from herdsmen. Even if this were true does it justify the killings of lives?”

The MACBAN had described the killings in the three Local Government Areas of the state as retaliation for the killing of its members’ cattle by the people.

The pastor said that if truly the statement by MACBAN was true what are the security agencies doing about such statement?

He added that in a normal environment, such a person or group would not be walking free.

He said: “The person or group that made this statement is still walking free? How can someone compare the lives of human beings with that of a cow.

“You hear a Nigerian saying that attacks on his fellow country man are retaliatory. Yet, he doesn’t support the killing of human being, saying that those who carried out the attacks did it on a revenge mission.

“What are the security agencies doing to this person that has openly confessed he has committed a crime and yet no arrest is made instead innocent Nigerians are being terrorised daily.”

He expressed concern over the sudden silence by activists in the country.

He said it was time the security agencies knew that Nigeria remains a secular state and should not turn the country into something else.

The cleric urged the congregation to pray for every genuine security men and women fighting for the peace of the nation.

He, however, asked them to declare that the genuine security personnel would refused to be used as instruments of dismay but, would be used to bring about the peace of the nation.

Eneche said: “We pray for all the service chiefs, Army, Airforce, Navy Department of State Services, the Police and all Commanders that the Almighty God should protect them and help them bring about the peace in the land.”

NAN recalls that the chairman of the North Central chapter MACBAN, Danladi Ciroma, who condemned the attacks in a statement, said that the attacks were “retaliatory”.

He said: “These attacks are retaliatory. As much as I don’t support the killing of human being, the truth must be told that those who carried out the attacks must be on revenge mission.

“Fulani herdsmen have lost about 300 cows in the last few weeks – 94 cows were rustled by armed Berom youths in Fan village, another 36 cows were killed by Berom youths. In addition to that, 174 cattle were rustled.”