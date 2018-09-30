The Peoples Democratic Party presidential hopeful, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has commiserated with the people and government of Plateau State over the latest killings by unidentified gunmen in the state.

This was contained in a message by Tambuwal, who is also the Governor of Sokoto State.

He said: “it is with deep concern for the future of our country, and also pain for the families that lost their loved ones, that I commiserate with the people and government of Plateau State over yet another round of needless spilling of innocent blood through communal clashes.”

According to the former Speaker of the House of Representatives: “No nation and no people can make meaningful progress by wasting scarce human capital. That is why we must all work together for peace, in order to restore our collective sense of community and our respect for human life.

“It is my prayer and hope that peace and normalcy will soon return to the affected areas, so that Plateau State can regain its well-known pride of place as tourism haven.

“May God Almighty grant the government and people of Plateau State the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”