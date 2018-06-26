Former Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, on Tuesday revealed his pain at the killing of dozens of citizens by suspected herdsmen in Jos, Plateau State.

Makarfi, a two-term senator, who is seeking for the Peoples Democratic Party’s nomination to contest the 2019 presidency, said the killings were unfortunate, unnecessary and condemnable.

He said killing under any guise cannot be justified and urged all parties to seek for a civilized way to redress their grievances.

Urging aggrieved parties to always explore dialogue with one another through constant and continuous constructive engagement, Makarfi insisted that the resort to violence was alien to Nigerians.

The Presidential aspirant spoke through his spokesman, Mallam Mukhtar Sirajo in Kaduna.

He also appealed to all Nigerians to retrace their footsteps to the good old days where all lived like brothers and sisters regardless of tribes and tongues or faiths

He noted that the artificial division threatening the corporate existence of Nigeria were alien and that there was the need to embrace one another to harness “our God” given diversity for the betterment of Nigerians.

Makarfi said, “the artificial divisions that are threatening our fabric are alien to us as a people and it is in our enlightened collective interest to throw away the yolk, embrace one another and deploy that diversity with which God has endowed us for the overall development of all of us, so that we bequeath a legacy of unity in diversity for this and upcoming generations.”

While condoling with families of those who lost their beloved ones in the mayhem, he prayed “for the repose of the dead and speedy recovery for the injured.”