<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Communities in Plateau North Senatorial District on Sunday honoured 188 of their kinsmen who were killed during an attack in Gashish District of the Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of the state by gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen last year

The event, which held at the COCIN LCC Church, Angul D-Zawan in Jos, attracted a large crowd and dignitaries from different parts of the state.

The people, who spoke at the event, expressed the hope that the struggle against the Fulani herdsmen who allegedly wanted to exterminate the natives and take over their land would be won.

The President of the Gashish Development Asociation, Mr Francis Chung, who gave a breakdown of the victims of the attacks, said 29 people were killed in Kuku community, four in Kura Berom, four in Ka-ching and 32 in Kang.

Others, according to him, were four in Zargwok community; nine in Tissan; 13 in Karkuruk; 83 in Nghar and four in Kuzen communities.

The lawmaker representing the Plateau North in the National Assembly, Senator Istifanus Gyang, who spoke on behalf of the federal and state lawmakers from the district, described the mass murder which took place in the 12 affected communities on June 23, 2018 as horrendous and unacceptable.

Gyang said, “For over two decades, this land has been witnessing all forms of attacks. The miracle of this land is that there are still people living on it. Given what has been happening on this land; that in one day, over 500 people were killed; in another day, over 200 and yet in another day over 100; not to mention those killed in fours, fives, sevens day-in-day-out.

“This thing has not spared women or men and even the children. Both the rich and the poor have also been victims of the attacks and murder, including our distinguished Senator Gyang Datong and honourable Gyang Fulani and yet this land is still standing. It can only be God.”

Gyang expressed regrets that the insecurity in the state was allowed to spread to other parts of the country because of what he called government’s poor response to the challenge.