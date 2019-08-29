<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, has removed the Acting Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Richard Tokma.

The Director of Press and Public Affairs, Mr. Makut Macham, in a statement in Jos on Thursday, said Prof. Danladi Atu has been appointed to replace Tokma who had served in acting capacity since September 2018.

The statement also said the governor has approved the appointment of Mr. Noel Donjur as his new Chief of Staff.

The statement said, “Plateau State Governor Rt. Hon. Simon Bako Lalong, has announced the appointment of Prof. Danladi Abok Atu as the Secretary to the Government of Plateau State.

“Prof. Atu until now was the Director, Institute for Peace and Social Rehabilitation, University of Abuja.

“Similarly, the governor has appointed Noel K. Donjur as his Chief of Staff.

“Until his appointment, Mr. Donjur was a former Commissioner for Works and current member of the Plateau State Economic Council.”

The statement said that the two appointments were “with immediate effect.”