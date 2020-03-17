<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has expressed sadness over the demise of the Secretary-General of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the 19 Northern States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Danladi Yarima.

Lalong in a condolence message issued through his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham in Jos, described the late CAN Yarima as dogged in pursuing the ideals of Christianity and the gospel of salvation in Northern Nigeria and the nation.

“Danladi Yarima lived a life of selflessness and complete devotion to the teachings of Jesus Christ as he contributed his quota to the propagation of the gospel to many as Secretary-General of the Christian Association of Nigeria in Northern Nigeria.





“He was a man who stood for unity, peace, justice and tolerance in all his dealings,” he said.

The governor also said that Yarima contributed significantly to the body of Christ, in his discharge of responsibilities while condoling his family, the Christian community in the North, CAN and the country over his demise.

He urged them to be consoled by the good legacies he left behind, especially his professional career, community service, social activism as well as contributions to his ethnic group, the Adara Development Association (ADA) of which he was one-time President.

The CAN official died on March 11 after a brief illness. Until his demise, he was the Secretary-General of CAN in the North and Chairman of Adara Kingmakers Council.