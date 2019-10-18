<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has brought to the fore the role Globacom is playing in strengthening the economic viability of Plateau State.

Lalong, who was elated at the performance of Globacom in the state over the years, stressed that, as an indigenous company, Globacom has proven to be a force to be reckoned with in the socio-economic life of Plateau State and in Nigeria at large.

“Glo products are strong, the network is smooth and the business proposition is effective,” he said.

Governor Lalong, who was accompanied by his wife, Mrs. Regina Lalong, and his deputy, Professor Sonni Tyoden, to officially open the 2019 Jos International Trade Fair holding at the Jos Polo field on Joseph Gomwalk Road, spoke when he visited the Globacom stand at the fair.

He went on to comment on the services and products on display, expressing delight with the way Globacom was connecting with the indigenous people of Nigeria in the design of its services, products and promotions. He particularly commended the ongoing Recharge and Win Big Promo, also known as My Own Don Beta, which seeks to empower hundreds of Nigerians with entrepreneurial tools.