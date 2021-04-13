



Gov. Simon Lalong on Tuesday lauded security operatives for foiling the attempted kidnap of four students at the Plateau State University, Bokkos.

This is contained in a statement signed by Dr Makut Macham, the Director of Press and Public Affairs to the governor, on Tuesday in Jos.

The state government said that the attempted kidnap was said to have occurred on Monday night, when gunmen stormed the off-campus student residences at Ndar Community near the university campus and attempted to kidnap four students.

On receiving the distress call, officers of the ”Operation Safe Haven “Operation Rainbow”, Nigeria Police, University Security and Community Watch Group mobilised and went after the kidnappers, who had taken four students.

Facing apparent capture, the criminals aborted their mission and ran away leading to the safe recovery of the students.

Lalong, who commended the security agencies for being proactive, directed the immediate establishment of a police post within the host community of the university in order to forestall any future re-occurrence.





The governor also directed that security should be tightened in all schools across the state to guarantee the safety and security of the students.

The governor also assured the students that all necessary measures will continue to be employed to ensure that they learn and dwell under a peaceful, secure and conducive environment.

Meanwhile, the governor, again appealed to the citizens to assist security agencies with relevant intelligence that will lead to not only the arrest of the fleeing kidnappers, but to the apprehension of all criminal elements that are bent on disrupting the peace of the state.

He also commended the Local Government Chairman, Yusuf Machen, for sustaining synergy with the security agencies and the university community which is key to achieving peace and security in the area.

”This tempo must be sustained. Traditional and community leaders as well as the newly deployed community police constables must be carried along to frustrate the plans of these criminal elements,” he said.