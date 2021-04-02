



Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau has commended the Chaplain of Government House Chapel, Mosignor David Ajang, for his contributions in the restoration of peace in the state.

He also commended the Cleric for his leadership skills.

The commendation was contained in a congratulatory message to the cleric over his new appointment as the second Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Lafia, issued by the governor’s Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham, in Jos.

He said the new Bishop-elect of Lafia , appointed by the Holy Father, Pope Francis, would be remembered for his critical role in the restoration of peace and prosperity in Plateau.





Lalong expressed confidence of the suitability of the new appointee to carry out the assignment of taking the Catholic Diocese of Lafia to greater heights, through leading them in the path of righteousness, truth and love.

He said apart from working closely with Ajang as Chaplain of Government House, he had followed closely his exploits as a member of the College of Consultors of the Metropolitan Archdiocese of Jos, Pastor of the Immaculate Conception and Dean of Zarmaganda in Jos.

He thanked Ajang for his prayers, counsel and spiritual guidance over the years, while assuring him of his prayers and support in his new assignment.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ajang was ordained a priest of the Catholic Archdiocese of Jos in December 1994.