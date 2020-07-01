



Plateau State Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Abe Aku, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Governor Simon Lalong has since directed all members of the State Executive Council to go on self-isolation and thereafter make themselves available for coronavirus tests.

It was also gathered that the governor, who earlier tested negative for the virus, had since gone into self-isolation.

In a statement on Wednesday, the state Commissioner for Information, Dan Manjang, said, “Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, has directed members of the State Executive Council to undergo test for COVID-19 and thereafter isolate beginning today, 1st July, 2020.





“This follows the fact that a member of the State Executive Council and Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Abe Aku, tested positive for the virus.

“Based on the governor’s directive, specimens of the commissioners are to be taken and forwarded to the COVID-19 Laboratory at The National Veterinary Research Institute Vom for testing.”

He advised members of the public to obey all preventive protocols including use of face masks, social distancing, and regular handwashing.