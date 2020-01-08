<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has congratulated the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Dame Pauline Tallen, on her 61st birthday, acknowledging her contributions to humanity.

The governor, in a message by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham, on Wednesday in Jos, commended Tallen for impacting on lives.

“Dame Tallen’s achievements over the years are enormous and characterised by selfless service, dedication and determination to impact positively on others while carrying out every assignment with diligence and excellence,” the governor said.

Lalong appreciated the minister for her contributions in the lives of the people of her home state Plateau and Nigeria, throughout her political career and service in other sectors spanning many decades.

He, however, urged Tallen to use her current position as a platform to further make the best of her new age by addressing issues relating to the girl-child, womenfolk and the less privileged in Nigeria.

The governor prayed that God grants her more years of good health, wisdom and abundance to enable her to continue impacting positively on society.