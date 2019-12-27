<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau State has congratulated Nwangele Godwin, a 25-year-old Nigerian winner of the 2020 Rhodes Scholarship for West Africa who was born and brought up in Jos.

Lalong’s message was conveyed in a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Simon Makut.

The governor said with his selection, Nwangele became the second Nigerian and the fourth recipient of the prestigious Rhodes Scholarship from the sub-continent since its re-launch in 2017.

Nwangele was selected out of a total of 2,783 applicants who registered as intending scholars for the 177 year old Rhodes scholarship which started in 1902.

Some past scholars of Rodes Scholarship include former US President Bill Clinton among other world leaders.

Nwangele Godwin, an Electrical & Electronics Engineering graduate of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, was born in 1994 at the Ande Hospital and grew up in Tudun Wada area of Jos.

Lalong expressed deep excitement at his achievement which was traced to Jos where he built his life’s early experience and knowledge base which earned him the prestigious scholarship.

“I congratulate you for being elected as a Rhodes Scholar which is a rare award that goes not only to the brightest, but to young people with dexterity and character that projects a future filled with hope and expectations.

“This rare achievement is another testimony to the great minds that have emerged out of Plateau and are making the country and the world proud.

“This achievement puts you in the exclusive list of great achievers that we are planning to celebrate during the Glorious Stars Event coming up in 2020 where we plan to tell the positive stories of Plateau.

“We are very proud of you as a young ambassador of our state,” the Governor said.

He said that the state had realised the damage caused by the recent crises that affected its image as the Home of Peace and Tourism as well as centre of learning, entertainment, sports and creativity.

According to him, such need to be countered with the right narratives which can be told simply and clearly by the testimonies of those who were groomed in Plateau.

Lalong said those raised in the state were unleashed to the world where they made and were still making huge impact.

He encouraged Nwangele to continue to be a good ambassador of the state as he proceeds to Oxford University, United Kingdom, for his post graduate studies.

Godwin attended Albakans Pre-Science Private School, Tudun Wada-Jos, where he constantly maintained the top spot in his class.

He represented Plateau at the NTIC Regional Mathematics Completion where he came tops, doing the state proud.

“He had his Secondary Education at St. John’s College, Jos, where he also maintained top position in his class, and also represented the state at different competitions.

“He later moved on to study Electrical Engineering at the University of Nigeria and graduated with a first class as the Best Graduating Student from the Faculty.

“He later received the COREN award as the Best Graduate Engineer in Nigeria for 2017.

“He is currently carving out a niche in the renewable energy space of Africa, a dream he wants to live because of his love for mother earth, and the decision to join in the struggle to save earth and to redefine Africa,” the governor said.

Nwangele intends to study Energy Systems at Oxford and says his goal is to deepen his technical knowledge, enhance leadership skills, build valuable networks and develop a global strategy.

The strategy, he believes, would help to grow the vision of energy sustainability in Africa and beyond.