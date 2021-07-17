Plateau governor condoles widows of ex-Kaduna deputy governor, former NDPHC director

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has visited the widow and children of the former Deputy Governor of Kaduna State, Mr. Barnabas Bala.

Mr Simon Macham, Director, Press and Public Affairs to Lalong, made this known in a statement in Jos, on Saturday.

The governor, who visited the deceased’s residence in Abuja said that the death of Bala, popularly known as Bantex, was a personal loss to him and the people of Plateau.

He said: “He is one person that I do not know whether to call a Kaduna or Plateau son. He spent a lot of his time in Plateau and considered it home.

“Even as Deputy Governor of Kaduna State, he was always passionate about happenings in Plateau and contributed to finding solutions to many of our challenges.

He also came to us to see that we collaborated with Kaduna State whenever there were challenges.

“I have lost a brother, but I will not query God over what He has done. Bala lived a good life; I received the news with great shock.”

The deceased’s son, Mr. Banta Bala, thanked the governor for his visit and the friendship he had with his father, saying he personally saw their close relationship.

Bala said that he was aware that the governor supported his late father and also showed true friendship even during this difficult time.

Special prayers were conducted for the family and the soul of the deceased.

The governor was also at the residence of the Late Executive Director, Legal Services of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC), Mohammed Mahmood, in Abuja, to condole the family.

The Governor described the death of Mahmood as shocking and painful.

However, he said the deceased lived a life of compassion, hard work, sincerity and commitment, and prayed to God to grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss.