<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State said the numerous number of uncompleted projects by his predecessors almost destabilize his first tenure in office.

Lalong stated this at a memorial church service, held at the Sacred Heart Cathedral Shendam LGA of the State, in honour of his late uncle, Miskoom Stephen Sule Nanbiet, who raised him.

According to him, “My administration inherited so much decay that I had to address, especially in schools and hospitals infrastructure which were dilapidated.

“As governor, I cannot go to sleep when workers and pensioners were in pain and anguish over unpaid salaries, gratuities and pensions.

Hence, his decision to pay the backlog and also recall over 2000 teachers that were sacked by the immediate past administration.

Lalong used the opportunity to throw more light on the controversy surrounding his names which is being challenged in court by candidate of the main opposition PDP over the last governorship elections.

“When my uncle (Late Miskoom Stephen Sule) asked my father to release me to him, my father told him that he has become your son, take him with you. Because of the kind of tradition of love and oneness that exists in our culture. All of us under him bore his name – Sule because he registered us in school.

“It was when I finished school that my uncle said now that you are grown up and since you are the first male child of your father, you need to bear his name.

“That was when I did an affidavit to take on my family name of Bako. But unfortunately, my opponents are making an issue out of it even when the tribunal rejected their arguments,” Lalong explained.

The Governor added that “your helper can come from anywhere and God can use anyone to make you great.”