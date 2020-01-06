<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Plateau State chapter of the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives has appealed to Governor Simon Lalong to lift the embargo on employment of nurses into the state’s civil service.

The Chairman of the association, Mrs Briskila Dabit, who made the call at a news conference on Monday in Jos, said this would help to curb the incessant abduction of members of the union in the North-East.

According to Dabit, the last massive employment of nurses into the service was in 2012, lamenting that the embargo had compelled the nurses to seek employment in the crisis-prone North-East.

She expressed worry over the abduction of their colleague, Jennifer Ukambong, a Plateau indigene, who is an aid worker attached to Alliance for International Medical Action, saddled with the responsibility of providing health care in the North-East.

She lamented that many of the nurses working as aid workers in the North-East were either Plateau indigenes or trained in the state and joined the aid service because of lack of employment in the state.

“As a listening Governor, we believe Lalong will look into the issues raised and give directives for recruitment to cushion the emotional and psychological stress our colleagues are passing through in the state.

“As a professional body responsible for the welfare and well being of all nurses, we wish to call on Lalong to use his exalted office as the Chairman, Northern Governor’s Forum to secure the unconditional release of Jennifer as well as other citizens who are also in captivity,” the chairman added.

She commended the governor for the swift response to the abduction of Jennifer and called on the Federal Government to provide adequate security to aid workers rendering humanitarian services in the North-East and other parts of the country.

Newsmen report that Jennifer along with other aide workers, was kidnapped on Dec.22, 2019 by suspected Boko Haram terrorists.