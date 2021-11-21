Plateau governor assures NIPSS of support, says state remains home to all Nigerians

Governor Simon Bako Lalong has pledged the support of the Plateau State Government to the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) Kuru, Jos as it continues to churn out policies for the peace and development of the nation.

Governor Lalong gave this assurance at the weekend while speaking at the graduation of Executive Course 43 of NIPSS at Kuru near Jos.

According to Plateau Governor, Plateau State remains excited to host the National Institute which has been producing many research findings and outstanding personalities that have shaped policies of various administrations in Nigeria.

He said most of the participants at the Institute are not only great assets for the nation, but Ambassadors of Plateau State who on posting for the course are reluctant in coming out of fear of the unknown, but on completion of studies, find it difficult to leave Jos.

Many according to him have built houses in Jos and have settled down thereby correcting the wrong narratives of crises and chaos wrongly attached to the State.

Plateau State has experienced substantial peace with the help of many stakeholders such as NIPSS.

This he said has brought in more investment and facilitated the introduction of a shuttle flight from Abuja that is receiving high patronage.

On his part, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo who delivered the message of President Muhammadu Buhari at the event said the work of the participants over the years has continued to impact governance by shaping policies and interrogating areas of challenges the nation is facing.

He said with the output of the Institute, many contemporary issues such as COVID-19 have been addressed in a proactive manner that is making the nation cope well and work at recovering from the impact.

Acting Director-General of the Institute Brig. Gen Udaya Rtd. said the Executive Course 43 participants went through rigorous research that took them to many states in Nigeria as well as countries in Africa and other parts of the world.

He said they have since submitted their report to the President for consideration and implementation.