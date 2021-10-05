Plateau governor applauds President Buhari over relief materials to victims of violent attacks

Plateau State Governor and Chairman of Northern Governors Forum, Simon Lalong has applauded President Muhammadu Buhari for providing relief materials to over 15,450 persons who were grossly affected by recent violent attacks that led to the loss of lives and properties in Jebbu Miango, Zargam community in Bassa, Jos North and three other Local Government Areas of Plateau state.

He noted that the materials will go a long way in addressing the excruciating pains the victims of the attacks are currently going through.

Lalong disclosed this on Tuesday while receiving relief materials donated by President Muhammadu Buhari through the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hon. Sadiya Faroug to victims of violent attacks in some parts of Plateau State.

“We wish that these materials are giving to people who are alive, but some have already gone beyond. It is always very unfortunate when we found out selves in crisis but our prayer is that we will all see the end of crises in Plateau.

“I appreciate President Muhammadu Buhari for releasing these materials because he directed that we should go to National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) after mobilizing security to Plateau, he directed that relief materials should be sent to the victims.

“I went to meet the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development and we had a lengthy conversation and she mobilized these materials to the state.

“These materials will go a long way to reduce the pains that our people are having, we will continue to do our best and may God continue to grant them relief in their mind so that they will have peace in their communities.

“In addition to what we have been asking is the opportunity to relocate these IDPs to their various abode. I remember the Vice President made a pledge of N10 billion when we had crises in Gashish. I will follow up through the Minister to the President because the N10 billion will go a long way in rehabilitating and relocating the people back to their various places of abode.”

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hon. Sadiya Farouq handed over the relief materials to the Governor for the over 15,450 persons affected in the violent attacks said the gesture is to ameliorate the suffering of the people.

She said the ministry is currently pushing for a triple nexus track and approach that promotes peace and peacebuilding as a crux to long-lasting and sustainable development.

Farouk stressed that humanitarian relief and aid can provide temporary relief, the goal is to ensure that vulnerable persons build resilience through access to social protection services and programmes.

The Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Alhaji Mustapha Habib said Plateau State has experienced series of unfortunate communal conflicts, attacks and counter-attacks that have led to the loss of lives, destruction of means of livelihoods and the disruption of normal life in Jos North, Jos East, Barkin Ladi, Bassa and Riyom.

Habib said the Agency has conducted a damage and loss assessment to guide humanitarian intervention to assist the affected communities to help them recover from the unfortunate events where a total of about “15,450 people were identified as affected persons in five Local Government Areas of the state.”

He noted that based on the recommendation contained in the assessment report, President Muhammadu Buhari through the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development approved assorted relief items for distribution among the communities impacted.

He said the items presented are “2000 bags ( 10kg) of rice, 2000 bags (10kg) of beans, 2000 bags (10kg) of maize, 144 kegs of vegetable oil (20ltrs), 200 cartons of seasoning, 74 bags of salt (20kg), 200 cartons of indomie Nodules 200 cartons of Milo, 200 cartons of powdered milk, 200 cartons of bath soap.”

“Others are,”200 cartons of detergent, 1,000 pieces of Mattresses, 10 bales and 1,000 pieces of Wax Prints, 10 bales of used clothes and 40 bales of mosquito nets, 25 bales and 9 pieces of blankets, 17.20 bales mats.

Also is “16 bales and 20 pieces of Guinea Brocade, 600 bags of cement, 400 bundles of roofing sheets, 600 pieces of ceiling boards, 300 bags of 6 inches nails, and 100 packets of zinc nails.” He stated.