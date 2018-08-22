The Plateau government has offered permanent appointments to 4,850 ad hoc teachers engaged in 2016, Prof Mathew Sule, Executive Chairman, State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), has confirmed.

Sule told the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday in Jos that their appointments would take effect from September 1.

“The conversion of their appointments to permanent status is part of Gov. Simon Lalong’s efforts to improve the standard of education and make teachers more productive,” Sule explained.

He advised the teachers to reciprocate the kind gesture through effective service delivery, urging them to see their appointment as a reward for their commitment to duty in the last two years.