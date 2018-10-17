



The Plateau Government has mobilised contractors handling various projects in the state to enable them resume work at their various sites soon.

Mr Bulus Bot, the State Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development made the disclosure on at a meeting with the contractors on Wednesday in Jos.

Bot, who said that outstanding `certificates’ have been cleared explained that government was committed to providing infrastructural development that would benefit the ever rising population of the state.

‘’The state government is interested in the infrastructural development for the people especially those at the grassroots to enable them enjoy the benefits that comes with democracy

“This is why even amidst serious financial challenges, government still finds it very expedient to release some funds to enable all the contractors return to sites, ‘’ he said.

The Commissioner, however, advised the contractors to deliver quality job and within specification as government would reject substandard work.

Mr Jide Oladunni, one of the contractors, who spoke on behalf of others, said that the payment by the state government was timely as it would spur them to return to their various sites and continue with the construction work.

“Our major challenges have been fund, but now that it has been partly addressed, we have non excuse but resume work,” he said