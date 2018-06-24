The Plateau state government has imposed a curfew on Riyom, Barakin Ladi and Jos south local government area of the state following fresh killings.

Unconfirmed number of persons were reportedly killed in the attacks which occurred on Saturday.

Rufus Bature, secretary to the state government, announced this on Sunday afternoon.

He said the movements in the three local government areas would be restricted between 6pm and 6am.

Bature added that those on “essential duties” would be exempted.

The number of those killed in the attacks is unknown.

Ladi Choji, president of Berom Youth Movement, told reporters that 72 corpses had so far been recovered.

He said 31 corpses were recovered from Gashish village, 41 others from different villages in Barkin Ladi.