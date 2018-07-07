The Governor of Plateau State, Rt. Hon. Simon Bako Lalong, has commiserated with the family of late Mallam Adamu Ciroma, the Government and good people of Yobe State over the demise of the elder statesman.

In his two separate letters of commiseration to the family and the Governor of Yobe State, Ibrahim Gaidam, Lalong described Ciroma as the pride of the North who has earned his place in the chronicle of our Nation’s honour list for selfless and meritorious service to the Nation and humanity.

Ciroma served at different times as the Governor of the Central Bank, Minister of Finance and Agriculture.

A statement on Saturday by Samuel Emmanuel Nanle, Director, Press and Public Affairs of Plateau State, said the over eight decades of the life of the late Mallam bears evidence of more than half a century of his immense contribution to Nation building.

Lalong said for this, he would be greatly missed beyond the geographical boundaries of Nigeria.

The Governor on behalf of his family, the Government and Good People of Plateau State extended sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and the good people of Yobe State.

He further prayed to Allah (SWT) to give the family the fortitude to bear the loss and grant the late Mallam whom he further described as an elder statesman, astute politician, disciplined bureaucrat and experienced technocrat, Aljannatu Firdaus.