The Plateau State Government has warned against the indiscriminate dumping of waste during the rainy season to curtail flooding and the outbreak of diseases.

The State Commissioner for Environment, Mr Abdullahi Abbas, gave the warning in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Jos on Tuesday.

He advised residents to desist from the negative habit, saying that it is one of the major causes of flooding in the state.

He reminded the residents that solid wastes dumped in the drainage would be washed by the rains, hence the need to change their orientation.

Abbas said that residents have the responsibility to protect their environment by desisting from throwing their waste on the medians and in the gutters.

The commissioner said that dumping waste in the drainage was responsible for floods as water would always find its way, adding that aside the waste blocking the drainage, those waste are washed into various water bodies, which lead to the outbreak of diseases.

Abbas noted that the rains had already started, and government viewed the risk of flooding as a major problem.

The commissioner urged residents to make use of the dino-bins provided by the government to dump their wastes.

He said they could also make use of the private waste evacuators that come to various homes every week to evacuate their waste, rather than indiscriminate dumping.