Gov Simon Lalong of Plateau said his administration has awarded contracts for the building of 22 roads.

Lalong announced this on Tuesday in a State broadcast to mark this year’s Democracy Day and the 3rd anniversary of his administration.

The governor said that the roads which were evenly spread across the 17 local governments were selected by stakeholders in the areas.

He stated that the contractors have already been mobilised to the sites.

The governor said that his administration has placed priority on the provision critical infrastructure and has adopted the principle of continuity.

Lalong said that the principle has enabled his administration to complete and commission several projects abandoned by previous administrations at great cost to the people of the state.

One of the projects was the Jos-Bukuru Mararaban Jama’a road, which was recently commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Others are Plateau Hospital-Dental Clinic-Dogon Large Road, Zololo-Nasarawa Gwom-Dutse Uku, Dualisation of Old Airport-Rayfield Road with spur to Dongon-Karfe-Kugiya Bwanfang and New Government House among many others, ” he said.

On security, the governor said his administration, with the support of the Federal Government, now has a Police Mobile Squadron in Longvel, Shendam Local Government Area (LGA) and the 205 Combat, Search and Rescue Operation Unit of the Nigerian Airforce in Kerang, Mangu LGA.

“These are testimonies of our synergy with the Federal Government.

“We shall continue to support the security agencies towards it’s sustenance as recently done with provision of 53 logistics vehicles.

“Given the imperative and constitutional duty of government to protect life and property of every citizen, we shall continue to dedicate resources and energy towards these responsibilities,” he added.

The governor commiserated with the families of all those who lost their lives and properties to the tragic activities of herdsmen in some localities.