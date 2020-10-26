



The Plateau State Government has designated seven courts to prosecute 307 suspected Covid-19 palliative looters in the state.

This was made known after a state security council meeting to deliberate on the security situation following the massive looting that has been perpetrated across the state in the past two days.

Briefing reporters after the meeting held at Government House, Rayfield Jos, the secretary to the government of the state, Danladi Atu said: “So far, seven courts have been designated for the prosecution of the 307 suspects arrested at various locations where the looting took place.

“So far, the situation is calm but still fluid as there are still threats to attack other public and private businesses as well as individuals.”

He said the council agreed to further fortify all check-points in Jos South and Jos North local government areas to enforce the curfew imposed in order to restore peace.

He also said that security agencies have been mandated to embark on a manhunt for the looters and ensure the stolen items are recovered while the culprits are prosecuted.





He said the council warned members of the public from consuming some of the looted food items because they are dangerous for human consumption as they have been chemically treated for preservation.

The state government also commended members of the security forces for their efforts so far and encouraged them to continue to work in restoring and maintaining peace in the state.

The state government has also promised to look into their challenges with a view to addressing them and making them more effective.

As of October 26, 2020, some of the looted and vandalised properties include: SEMA Warehouse (Old Nitel Bukuru), PRUWASSA, PADP (Dogon Dutse, Jos), Mineral Museum (Angul D, Bukuru), ASTC Vom, Plateau Publishing Company, SUBEB (Dogon Dutse), Government Technical College Bukuru, Ryom local government secretariat, School of Home Economics Vom, Jos Foods, Jos Trade Fair (Polo), and the private residence of former speaker Yakubu Dogara.

Others such as Grand Cereals Bukuru, state, and federal secretariats, and private residences of some individuals have also been threatened.