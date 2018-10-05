



The Taraba Government said on Friday that it had evacuated 383 students from the University of Jos following renewed killings in the Plateau capital, with a student confirmed dead.

The Special Adviser to Gov. Darius Ishaku on Students Affairs, Mr Samson Tor-Musa disclosed this to newsmen in Jalingo.

Tor-Musa told journalists that the state government took the step following a distress call from the students of Taraba origin studying at the university.

He explained that the discovery of the car belonging to the missing rtd. Army General in Jos, led to the escalation of tension in the university, leading to the death of a student.

“The pond where the car of the missing army general was found is located close to one of the university hostels; so, there was tension following the discovery.

“The University has confirmed one student dead; but when we got to the school, we discovered that a prospective student from Takum Local Government area of Taraba was also killed in the incident.

“We were able to evaluate 383 out of 423 students from the state because some had left on their own before we got to Jos.”

Tor-Musa, who said the condition of the students was pathetic when they got to the school, added that the state government had since reunited the students with their families.

A parent of one of the students, Mr. Andetarang Irammae, thanked Ishaku for his support and quick intervention in the evacuation of the students.