Plateau youths under the umbrella of Taroh Concern Youths for Justice and Good Governance, have begged Governor Simon Lalong to prevail on the sacked chairman of Langtang North Local Government Area, Hon. Nanlok, Amos Kparnim, to accept the ruling of the election tribunal and withdraw the injunction filed at the State High Court, Jos.

The youths said the withdrawal of the injunction would enable Lalong swear-in Ubandoma, Joshua Laven, the PDP candidate whose mandate was restored by the Local Government Election Appeal tribunal as the duly-elected chairman of Langtang North Local Government Area.

Ubandoma had contested the October 10, 2018, local government election and lost to the APC candidate, Nanlok, Amos Kparnim, but contested the result at the tribunal and lost, he proceeded to the appeal tribunal were he reclaimed his mandate.

The youths in a press statement on Wednesday signed by the National President, Comrade Manasseh, Nimkur Telzing, and Secretary, Bar. Sunday, Durshin Lafat, called for the intervention of the governor to end the squabble.

“Our kind plea is to our father, the Executive Governor of Plateau State, Rt. Hon. Simon Bako Lalong, a large-hearted democrat to prevail on Hon. Nanlok, Amos Kparnim, and the APC to accept the decision of the Plateau State Election Petition Appeal Tribunal which is the final adjudicating body or apex court with regard to local government elections in Plateau State.

“The judgement which was delivered on July 19, 2019, returned Ubandoma, Joshua Laven, as the duly-elected Chairman of Langtang North Local government by taking on the path of honour in discontinuing the certiorari proceedings instituted at the High Court, Jos, and to swear-in the chairman.”

The youths said Lalong who is a respected legal luminary, should not allow such illegality to continue under his watch and pleaded for his urgent intervention.

They urged the people of Langtang North to continue to maintain peace and not take the law into their hands.