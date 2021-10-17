Plateau council deputy chief promises to partner chairman in breaking impeachment jinx

Deputy Chairman, Jos South LGA, Hon Ayuba Jagaba Pam, has taken the oath of office with a promise to join hands with his Chairman, Gideon Dandareng, to break the jinx of the threat of Impeachment in the LGA.

According to Pam, a one time leader of the LGA legislative arm assured his Boss that he was going to join hands with him to take Jos South LGA to greater heights in the area of development in the Locality.

He added that his wealth of Political experience together with that of the Chairman would be used to work out a harmonious relationship with the legislative arm of the council for the betterment of the LGA.

Earlier, the LG Chairman, Gideon Dandareng in an address after the oath Commissioner administered oath on his Deputy, said they remain grateful to the people of the Locality for giving him and Deputy, opportunity to serve them in the capacity of LG Chairman and Deputy as this auspicious time.

According to him, the development would reach every part of the council as the resources available to the council would be used for the betterment of all in the LGA.

The event also witnesses the election of the LG. principal officers of the legislative arm of the council.