Nasarawa Gom community in Jos North Local Government area of Plateau on Monday held a town hall meeting to fashion out ways of curbing electoral violence in the area.

The meeting was organised in collaboration with the “Collaborative for Violence Prevention”, a project of Search for Common Grounds Nigeria (SFCG).

Its convener, Mr Adamu Ahmed, said the rationale was to discuss as critical stakeholders and bring out the best ways of ensuring peaceful local government polls in the locality.

Ahmed, who is a member of the SFCG collaborative committee, added that the meeting would also bridge gaps that hitherto led to pre and post-election violence.

“As a member of SFCG collaborative committee, I have been trained in the area of violence prevention with the mandate to step down the knowledge to others in my community.

“This community has been a flashpoint and since the local government polls is around the corner, I find it expedient to engage critical stakeholders within the community to discuss.

“So, this meeting will avail us the opportunity to develop strategies that will engender peaceful coexistence before, during and after the forthcoming council elections,” Ahmed said.

Mr Jacob Pwakim, the consultant in charge of the violence prevention project, said the meeting was timely.

He said the project was basically initiated as a way of engaging the youth in the act of violence prevention using the home-based approach.

Pwakim commended the community for running interventions and promoting peace without necessarily waiting for foreign aid.

The meeting had in attendance youths and women groups, religious and community leaders, vigilance groups and representatives of various political parties.