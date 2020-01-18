<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Plateau State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Hon. Dan Manjang, has encouraged Berom students at home and abroad to channel their energies towards promoting peaceful coexistence in Plateau and Nigeria.

He urged the students to be focused on issues that will foster a cordial and harmonious relationship with other ethnic groups for the prosperity of the Berom nation and Plateau State.

Hon. Mangjang disclosed this during a one-day leadership summit for National Union of Berom Students (NUBES), University of Jos chapter, titled ‘Commitment to Excellence and Accountability in Leadership’ convened by its Matron, Prof. Christy Bes, held in Jos, the Plateau State capital.

He said: “There is a need for teamwork, there is a need for unity and, in doing this, everybody is important. I want our students and people to work together, just like nobody can clap with one hand, that is how we need each other.

“This is a dawn of a new era and we must live up to the truth of our existence as a people. We must eschew prejudices and focus on peaceful coexistence.





“We must focus on issues that will make us instead of the issues that will break us; we must accommodate one another irrespective of political parties, religion and ethnicity.”

Prof. Christy said the summit was aimed at equipping the undergraduate students with leadership skills for positive impact on the society.

“We are determined to equip the younger generation who are leaders of today and tomorrow with requisite skills to enable them to make the desired impact and change the current narrative in the overall interest of the youths,” she said.

President, National Union of Berom Students (NUBES), Nyako Davou Ezekiel, said they will remain focused on issues that will unite the youths for positive impact on society.

Ezekiel noted that the students will never allow politics to divide them, adding that the youths will channel their energies towards productive venture that will contribute meaningfully to society.