The Plateau House of Assembly on Thursday passed the 2019 Appropriation Bill of over N153.6 billion, following the presentation of a report by the House Committee on Appropriation.

The budget is made up of N85.5 billion recurrent expenditure as well as N68. 6 billion capital expenditure.

Gov. Simon Lalong on Dec. 24, 2018 presented a budget of over N148.7 billion for the 2019 fiscal year to the house for consideration.

The bill tagged “Budget of Rescue and Infrastructural Growth” had over N83.4 billion representing 56 per cent as recurrent expenditures, while capital expenditures was over N65.3 billion, representing 43.9 per cent.

The house had on Jan 23, committed the bill to its committee on appropriation for scrutiny and necessary recommendations.

According to committee Chairman, Yahaya Adamu, the committee, in conjunction with other relevant ones, invited all the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to defend their proposals.

“Mr. Speaker, you will recall that on Jan 23, the 2019 appropriation bill was committed to the committee on appropriation for consideration and scrutiny.

“A budget size of over N148.7 billion was presented to us, but after due consideration, the committee decided to recommend over N153.6 billion as the total budget size.

“Capital expenditure will take over N68.6 billion and the recurrent expenditure is allotted over N85.5,” he said.

The committee in its recommendation advised the State Government to ensure timely release of overhead costs to the various MDAs to ensure productivity and effectiveness.

The house later dissolved into committee of the whole, considered the report and made necessary observations and corrections.

Speaker of the House, Joshua Madaki, announced the approved budget of over N153.6 billion.