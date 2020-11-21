The Plateau State Microfinance Development Agency (PLASMIDA) has distributed starter packs to 500 graduands from the Phase IV Simon Bako Lalong empowerment Schemes (SLEMS) in Jos.

The graduands were trained in different lines of skill acquisition such as fishery, tailoring, poultry, hairdressing, aluminium works, cosmetology, catering, leather works, ICT, etc.

These trainees, who were trained by the Agency, were empowered with started packs to kick-start their businesses immediately so as to also become employers of labour someday.

While addressing the graduands at graduation ceremony in Jos, the Director General of PLASMIDA Haggai Gutap appreciated the graduands for their commitment and dedication towards becoming self employed by being entrepreneurs of their own and encouraged them to judiciously make use of their starter packs/kits to make a living so that they can become employers of labour which would inturn leads to the economic development and growth of the state and the nation as well.

He said Plateau State has produced alot of entrepreneurs who are now employers of labour through such programme of the agency where the likes of Engr Jerry Mallo represented the State at the national level,the first plateau Man to invent a tractor and Car.





Mafeng also who won the MSMES award of 2018 in furnitures and fittings and today we have other great talented people that have made Plateau now be called the face of MSMES in Nigeria.

He also used the occasion to unveiled the plan to set up ‘the state own artists/actors/actresses which he said would soon become “Nollywood In Plateau” a state where talented artist and actors would be trained here at home and would lure others to envy and come to patronize the services and products of the state.

He gave references of famous artists that were discovered in plateau before living the state in search of a greener light through patronage and made mention of few whom are still Plateau based and more to be unveiled .

He ssured the people of the state that the agency with the support of the State Government will make sure they discover so many talents and train them to showcase Jos to the world.

Many past beneficiaries of the SLEMs project gave testimonies on how the agency trained them through the SLEMS project and made them employers of labour .

Governor Simon Bako Lalong at the event presented the starter kits to the graduands and appreciated them for their commitment and advised them to make good use of the products in developing the state through such empowerment.