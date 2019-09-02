<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Federal Fire Service has said it will open more zonal fire offices nationwide for effective control of fire outbreaks in the country.

The Controller General, FFS, Dr Liman Ibrahim, stated this in Enugu during his nationwide tour of firefighting facilities in the six geo-political zones of the country on Friday.

Ibrahim said the move was in line with the current administration’s commitment to controlling fire outbreaks in the country, using firefighting equipment and experienced manpower.

He added that the opening of more zonal offices would complement the efforts of various state fire services in fighting and controlling fire outbreaks in the country.

The CG inspected the state of firefighting equipment in Enugu State and witnessed the passing out parade of firefighters on the inspector/assistant cadre trained at the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps’ training camp in Achi, Oji River Local Government Area of the state.

Ibrahim said he had made proposals for the opening of more federal fire service stations with each of the zones having a training school.

He described the opening of more firefighting training schools as imperative since there were increasing number of employees of the agency, who had yet to be trained in the usage of firefighting equipment and its safety precautions.

Ibrahim, who was overwhelmed by skills the 186 firefighter trainees exhibited during the parade, commended their instructors for having tutored them very well in the various fighting modalities.

Having completed two months of active training, the CG said the trainees would proceed on a two-month industrial attachment in various fire service stations in the country to gain more experience.

“Thereafter, they will return to camp for additional two months’ training to enable them graduate as fully-trained firefighting officers,” he added.

Fielding questions on whether the trainees would be guaranteed automatic employment after graduation, Ibrahim said they were already engaged while in training.

He added that the trainees had already received one month salary out of the two months they were in camp.