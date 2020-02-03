<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A military airplane carrying a group of mostly Portuguese nationals who were stuck in coronavirus-hit Wuhan, the capital of China’s Hubei province, touched down in Lisbon late on Sunday.

Portugal’s minister of health, Marta Temido, said all 20 evacuees, including two Brazilians, agreed to be kept in isolation for 14 days as a preventive measure, a protocol followed by several other European nations.

Portuguese law states that compulsory hospitalisation is reserved for cases related to mental illness, meaning the 20 evacuees had to place themselves into voluntary self-isolation.





All group members, which also included two Portuguese diplomats, were subjected to various medical tests – before taking off and after arrival – to check if they had symptoms of coronavirus.

The evacuees were part of a larger group of 250 repatriated European nationals who landed at a military airbase in southern France on Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said the United States will send a handful of more flights to China to bring back U.S. citizens from Hubei province, the epicenter of a virus epidemic.

“We might be bringing citizens home from other countries as well. In addition we might bring in some medical supplies,” Pompeo said on Monday.