<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Ekiti State governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has denied plans to disengage members of staff in ministries, departments and agencies in the State.

In a statement by the chief press secretary to the governor, Yinka Oyebode, the the governor said, “The attention of the Government of Ekiti State has been drawn to some media reports insinuating that the administration had concluded plans to sack workers in the MDAs.”

Oyebode described the news reports as malicious, adding that the State government is in the process of recruiting 3,000 new workers.

The statement read, “The office of the Head of Service has denied any plan to carry out any disengagement in the listed MDAs as claimed in the malicious reports. The Head of Service, Mr Ayodeji Ajayi, is the State official with authority to speak on issues relating to the service and not the rumour mill.

“The State government wishes to place it on record that it has no plan to sack anyone in the MDAs. Instead, it is about concluding the process of employing about 3, 000 workers in the teaching and civil service in the State.

“The recruitment process, which was well advertised, commenced in September 2019 and has reached the final stage as no fewer than 98 percent of the applicants that passed the competitive examinations have gone through interview sessions preparatory to the issuance of their letters of employment as teachers in the public primary and secondary schools as well as placements in different departments of the state service.

“Letters of employment will soon be issued to successful applicants. This is in continuation of plan by the Dr. Kayode Fayemi-led administration to fortify the public service with qualified personnel and create diverse opportunities for others in entrepreneurship,” the statement stated.

Newsmen had reported that over 600 workers of the Ekiti State University were recently sacked with the management of the institution saying that ghost workers and others with records of misconduct were recommended for disengagement.