Child rights organisation, Plan International Nigeria has said it has plans to educate 10 million Nigerian girls in the North East.

This promise was given by the Acting Emergency Response Manager, Plan International Nigeria, Ibrahim Garba, during an event at the Gamboru I Primary and Junior Secondary School, Maiduguri last week to mark the International Day of the African Child.

Garba said the International Day of the African Child is marked on June 16 every year since 1991, when it was first initiated by the Organisation of African Unity (now African Union) to commemorate the students’ uprising in Soweto, South Africa in accordance with Article 32 and 33 of the African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child as adopted by the continental body.

He said, “We are marking this day in solidarity with the Nigerian children in Borno State who have been at the receiving end of the northeast crisis for the last 10 years.

“We have also marked this day in Gwoza, Abuja and Kaduna with outstanding success.”

Garba while disclosing that the theme for this year celebration is “Humanitarian Action in Africa: Children’s Rights First,” said, “In Plan International, our purpose is to strive for the rights of children and equality for girls. Our ambition in Nigeria for the next five years is to support 10 million girls to learn, lead, decide and thrive to ultimately transform power relation in favour of girls.”

Hajiya Hadiza Wali, who represented the permanent secretary of the Borno State Ministry of Education, expressed gratitude to Plan International for hosting the programme and support for the education and other sectors in the state.

She urged the students to make good use of the support being provided by the organisation and other actors in humanitarian response in the state.