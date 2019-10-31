<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi, performed the ground breaking of the multi-million naira Ekiti Secretariat Mosque, with a promised to allow religion freedom in the state.

The governor spoke in Ado-Ekiti on Wednesday during the foundation laying of the N32.4 million State Secretariat Mosque, which was graced by prominent Muslim leaders.

Fayemi, represented by the Deputy Speaker, Ekiti State House of Assembly, Hon. Hakeem Jamiu, described the project as crucial to government, saying proximity to a place of worship will help the civil servants to focus and become more productive.

The governor also assured that his government would continually strive to ensure religious harmony for sustainable development and peace, saying no society could thrive under recurrent religious crisis.

“We believe in religious harmony and tolerance. We will continually promote peaceful co-existece among our citizens and respect their rights of association.”

“This project represents part of our commitment to development . Our government won’t fail in ensuring the freedom of association of all citizens as long as it is not abused.

“We will not fail in our duty to be fair to all religions in the state, because Muslims represent a pivotal part of our state who have contributed to peace building and development.

“I appreciate our Muslim brothers for sustaining peace and for living peacefully with people of other faiths. Our government will continue to support you,” he said.

President General, League of Imams of Alfas, South West Region, Edo and Delta, Alhaji Jamiu Kewulere, said the project coming under Fayemi showed that this government had respect for religious tolerance.

“We appreciate the governor for his support for Muslims and for approving the construction of the structure within the Secretariat. We promised our continued support for his government.”

President, Ekiti chapter of Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Yakubu Sanni, stated that the project was conceptualised long ago, urging Islam adherents to donate for the project to be completed in record time.

He urged members to promote Islam in a positive way by cooperating with government through their public conducts.