<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President Muhammadu Buhari has, subject to Senate confirmation, approved the composition of the Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The interim management headed by Prof. Nelson Brambaifa has been directed to hand-over to the most senior director in the commission.

The Permanent Secretary (General Services Office), Office of Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Olusegun Adekunle, in a statement said the chairman and members of the newly-composed governing board are to present themselves for proper documentation and briefing next week Monday.

The Chairman of the board is Dr. Pius Odubu (Edo), Managing Director Bernard Okumagba (Delta), Executive Director Projects, Otobong Ndem (Akwa Ibom), Executive Director Finance and Administration, Maxwell Okoh (Bayelsa), Delta Representative, Prophet Jones Erue (Delta), Edo Representative, Chief Victor Ekhatar, and Rivers Representative, Dr. Joy Yimebe Nunieh.

Others are Nwogu Nwogu, Abia representative; Bayelsa representative is Theodore Allison; Akwa Ibom representative, is Victor Antai whereas Cross River representative is Maurice Effiwatt; Ondo representative is Olugbenga Elema; Imo representative is Hon. Uchegbu Chidiebere Kyrian; North west rep is Aisha Murtala Muhammed (Kano), North East rep is Ardo Zubairu (Adamawa), and South West is being represented by Engr. Badmus Mutalib (Lagos).