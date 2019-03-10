



A Nigerian professor, Pius Adesanmi, was among the 155 passengers and crew members that died in a plane crash on Sunday.

The Ethiopian Airlines plane crashed on Sunday morning shortly after leaving Addis Ababa for Nairobi in Kenya.

Adesanmi who holds Nigerian and Canadian citizenship was a prominent columnist.

His death was confirmed by Sahara Reporters which said it spoke to three of his family members, a close friend and a Canadian official.

Adesanmi was also a columnist for Sahara Reporters.

The airline management had earlier released the flight manifest showing the countries of origin of the 147 passengers on board.

One Nigerian was confirmed to be among the passengers. It is, however, believed that Adesanmi travelled with his Canadian passport, an indication Nigeria lost another citizen in the clash.

Other nationals in the plane included 32 Kenyans, 18 Canadians, nine Ethiopians, eight Italians, eight Chinese, eight Americans, seven Britons, seven French citizens, six Egyptians, five Dutch citizens, four Indians and four people from Slovakia.