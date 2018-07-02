A gas pipeline in Ilara near Ogijo area of Ogun State has exploded.

Eyewitnesses say the explosion occurred at about 10:00 pm on Sundayand rescue officials are still battling to put out the fire.

The area has, however, been cordoned off by the police to avoid loss of lives.

The incident comes just days after a fuel-laden tanker exploded on Otedola Bridge along the Berger axis of Lagos.

The tanker was heading out of Lagos towards the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway when the crash occurred, engulfing at least 50 vehicles, leaving nine persons dead and four others injured.