Pioneer UBEC boss Gidado Tahir passes on

The pioneer executive secretary of the Universal Basic Education Council (UBEC), Gidado Tahir, has passed on.

Details of his demise are yet to be ascertained.

Tahir was 73 years old.

Commiserating with the family of the deceased, President Muhammadu Buhari described Tahir as a “humble man” who “used his vast knowledge to add value to the public offices that he held”.

“The president joins family, friends and members of the academic community in mourning the well-respected scholar and one of Nigeria’s best education administrators, who made tremendous innovation and contributions to basic education and teacher training in the country,” the statement signed by Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, reads.

“Noting that Prof. Tahir left the scene when Nigeria needed his wise counsel, expertise and patriotic services most, the president said the nation would continue to treasure and build on the successful skill set, research and policy development, deposited in his students, professional networks, journals and publications.

“According to the president, “the late UBEC Chairman was not only a distinguished academic but also an accomplished administrator who had used his vast knowledge to add value to the public offices that he held.

“Despite his illustrious public service record and accomplishments, professor Tahir was an incredibly humble man who didn’t allow power and social status to go to his head.

“The president prays God almighty to forgive his shortcomings and admit him into paradise.”

Before his death, Tahir was the chairman, board of the National Commission for Nomadic Education (NCNE).

He received his bachelor’s degree from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria in 1970.

He then proceeded to Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana, US, where he earned a master’s degree and a doctorate in higher and continuing education.

From 1987 until 1994, he was the provost of the Federal College of Education in Yola.